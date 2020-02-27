The Bellevue Little Theatre will premier its first musical and third production of the season beginning March 13.
“Tuck Everlasting” will be on stage three weekends through March 29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
“Tuck Everlasting” is a two-act musical adapted in 2015 by Mark Farattaroli of Natalie Babbitt’s 1975 novel.
The musical presents the age-old question: What if you could live forever?
Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck family does she get more than she could have imagined.
As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.
The play is directed by Suzanne Withem. Liz Stinman serves as musical director and Kelsey Schwenker is in charge of choreography.
The show consists of 18 actors, with Elliot Kerkhofs as Jesse Tuck and Eva Cohen as Winnie Foster.
This musical is suitable for the entire family.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for Seniors, and $10 for students with a proper ID.
Reservations are recommended and can be made online at bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or by calling 402-291-1554, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The theater is located at 203 W. Mission Ave. in Olde Towne.