The Bellevue Little Theatre will open its 51st season Sept. 13 with the musical “Catch Me If You Can.” The show runs through Sept. 29.
“Catch Me If You Can” is a high-flying musical comedy, based on the life of Frank Abignale. Nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Musical, the show was created by a Tony Award-winning “dream team,” with a book by Terrence McNally “(The Full Monty,” “Ragtime”) and score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (“Hairspray”).
Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager, Frank Abignale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, he successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams.
When Abignale’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, the latter pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes.
The musical is one of non-stop energy, with the action moving quickly from one of Abignale’s adventures to another.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students with ID. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling 402-291-1554 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The musical is directed by D. Laureen Pickle. Chris Ebke serves as musical director, and Kerri Jo Watts and Eastin Yates are in charge of choreography.
The theater is located at 203 W. Mission Ave. in Olde Towne Bellevue.