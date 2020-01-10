The Bellevue Little Theatre will stage its first show of the new year beginning Jan. 17.
“Murder on the Orient Express” will be on stage three weekends, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Jan. 17 through Feb. 2.
“Murder on the Orient Express” is a two-act play adapted in 2017 by Ken Ludwig of Agatha Christie’s classic novel.
The classic who-done-it relates the tale of passengers on a train with one of them being a murderer. Theater goers follow along as an American tycoon is found dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again.
The play is directed by Todd Uhrmacher and consists of 11 actors, including Jon Flower in the role of Hercule Poirot. Also appearing in the production are Gene Hinkle (Monsieur Bouc), Justin Eller (Samuel Ratchett),
Michael Taylor-Stewart (Hector McQueen), Thomas Stoysich (Col. Arbuthnot), Jeff Garst (Marcel & Michel), Phyllis Bonds (Princess Dragomiroff), D. Laureen Pickle (Mrs. Hubbard), Debbie Cline (Greta Ohlsson), Chloe Rosman (Contess Andrenyi) and Kaitlin Maher (Mary Debenham).
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for Seniors, and $10 for students with a proper ID.
Reservations can be made online at bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or by calling 402-291-1554, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.