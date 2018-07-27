A free opportunity to celebrate 50 years of music, drama and comedy at the Bellevue Little Theater will take center stage Aug. 4.
The public is invited to attend an hour of drinks and hors d’oeuvres before touring the theater and then settling in for an evening of entertainment by the actors, singers, dancers and musicians who have kept the theater alive since its founding in 1968.
Tours and the social hour will begin at 5 p.m., with entertainment starting at 6.
In a news release, BLT directors expressed gratitude to Bellevue residents for embracing the theater.
“The Bellevue community has welcomed the theater with open arms, enabling us to move forward from a traveling company of actors and technicians who performed in various local venues, to the tightly knit group we are today,” the statement said.
“The support of the community has been with us for 50 wonderful years, enabling us to move into the Roxy movie theater and to improve and update it in order to keep up with the challenges of ever-changing technology.”
The BLT’s 2018-19 season — its 50th — will feature:
• “Big Fish: The Musical” — Sept. 14-30.
• “Cheaper By the Dozen” — Nov. 2-18.
• “Arsenic and Old Lace” — Jan. 18-Feb. 3.
• “She Loves Me” — March 15-31.
• “Baskerville” — May 3-19.
The Bellevue Little Theatre is located at 203 W. Mission Ave., in Olde Towne.