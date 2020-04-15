Jennifer Janes was planning to have her second child at Bellevue Medical Center and have family come visit her and her newborn daughter at the hospital.
Due to the coronavirus, Janes has had to completely change her entire birth plan.
“My family is in Florida and we are military, so we are here by ourselves,” Janes said.
“My mom, we are still trying to decide if she’s able to come fly here to watch my son while I give birth.”
Janes and all other expecting mothers are only allowed one support person in the room while giving birth.
She has had to change the hospital and doctor who will deliver her daughter.
“I’m not allowed to tour where I will be and there is just a bunch of questions that I have while on a tour,” Janes said.
Janes said she is already stressed due to her pregnancy, but now even more so with her plan being upended and the ever-changing regulations of how many people can be in a room.
“You get thrown into a whirlwind, you get stressed and then you’re like, ‘I don’t have a plan,’” Janes said.
“No one has concrete answers for us because things change every single day.”
She said her daughter may be her last pregnancy and is frustrated she won’t get final birth photos or photos of her son meeting his sister for the first time at the hospital.
“That last leg of the race you’re kind of like, ‘I just want her out,’” Janes said, “This time it’s kind of changed, I want her out so bad, but not really because of everything that is going on . . . you don’t want a newborn in this virus.”
Dr. Teresa Berg, the medical director for labor and delivery at Nebraska Medical Center said there is still a lot unknown about how the virus affects everyone.
Berg said it appears pregnant women do not have a higher risk to contract the virus than women of the same age and not pregnant.
“Risk seems to be lower in the age groups that we typically see women having pregnancies, so we think that there is a smaller risk as far as compared to an 80-year-old,” Berg said.
Berg said this does not mean COVID-19 is a harmless virus because people of all ages have developed severe symptoms.
Berg said she has not seen any information that would imply that because someone is pregnant, they are more likely to have a severe case of the virus than a woman at the same age without any complicating medical history.
“It does appear that a lot of the complications from this are age-related and then related to chronic medical illness,” Berg said.
On March 30, Nebraska Medical Center announced it was consolidating labor and delivery services to Nebraska Medical Center in midtown Omaha.
Patients with scheduled due dates at Bellevue Medical Center will deliver on level four of University Tower at Nebraska Medical Center. Labor and delivery staff at Bellevue Medical Center have moved to Nebraska Medical Center as well.
The decision was made to temporarily move patients out of labor and delivery at Bellevue Medical Center in an effort to provide more beds for COVID-19 patients there.
Berg said Bellevue Medical Center has around 40 deliveries a month on average.
Nebraska Medical Center is adding more negative pressure rooms to their facility and requires all healthcare workers in patient care areas to wear a mask.
“We know that this is a horizontal transmission, so that means that it’s being transmitted either from respiratory droplets or contact surfaces from one person to another,” Berg said.
Both Nebraska Medical Center and Bellevue Medical Center have no visitors besides pediatric and obstetric patients.
Berg said women cannot have their entire family with them, but can have one support person.
“We are hoping that we can maintain that because we think that support people are essential for women to have somebody with them during delivery,” Berg said.
Patients at both locations have access to bedside tablets and the institution is working on getting them video call access with the tablets.
Patients will each have their own room during labor and on the postpartum floor.
Berg encourages patients to visit the Center for Disease Control’s website for up to date information regarding coronavirus.