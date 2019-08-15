Billy McGuigan, a 1993 Bellevue East High School graduate, will perform his 500th show Saturday at the Omaha Community Playhouse.
“Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist” features a set list that covers a variety of music icons such as The Beach Boys and Billy Joel and includes a pop rock orchestra consisting of 15 musicians.
McGuigan’s most well known shows include his Buddy Holly tribute show “Rave On!” and his Beatles show “Yesterday and Today.”
As a self-described “obnoxious kid” in high school, McGuigan said he never imagined in his wildest dreams he would be at the Playhouse for 500 shows after his unexpected start in “Sweet Charity.”
“I was kind of a last-minute replacement in ‘Sweet Charity’,” McGuigan said. “They had someone fall out of the show at the Sunday tech rehearsal before the show opened.”
He said he was called by a friend and was asked to be in the show.
“At that time, I was dancer number seven in the very back of that show and probably had 10 minutes of stage time total in a three-hour show,” McGuigan said.
McGuigan auditioned for a couple shows after “Sweet Charity” and did not get a significant part until he played rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Buddy Holly in “The Buddy Holly Story” in 2002.
Soon after, he decided to produce his own original tribute show and “Rave On!” was born. The show was wildly successful, performed in 10 different seasons at the Playhouse over the next two decades.
Since it’s inception, McGuigan has performed the tribute show more than 2,500 times in venues across the country.
Since the first stage appearance in 1994, not even McGuigan could imagine the long running relationship between he and OCP.
“Never in a million years would I thought I would do 500 performances in one theater but it’s pretty astonishing,” McGuigan said.
But McGuigan said the first time he walked into the Omaha Community Playhouse it felt like home.
“My favorite part is the audiences year after year that come back. I’ve been saying in the show, I wouldn’t get to 500 without people coming,” McGuigan said.
He said having a home theater like the Playhouse that invites him back and allows him to develop new shows has been a great experience.
Allyson Wagner, director of marketing and public relations for the Omaha Community Playhouse, said McGuigan has enhanced the Playhouse’s events by bringing a unique experience to the stage.
She said McGuigan attracts a different audience than the typical shows put on by the Playhouse.
Wagner said excluding actors from musicals and plays, McGuigan has performed mores shows than any musician in the nearly 100-year history of the Omaha Community Playhouse.
Tickets to “Rock Twist” can be purchased online at OmahaPlayhouse.com or the through the Omaha Community Playhouse box office at 402-553-0800.