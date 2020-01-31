Local cities and businesses are now hiring for summer positions. Below is a list of some of the various jobs openings in the Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston and Gretna areas. Additional jobs can be found on their websites or by contacting the city or business.
Camp Counselor and other Childcare Jobs
Bellevue Recreation Youth Baseball and Softball Umpire
- Umpire boys and girls baseball and softball, ages 5–14. Duties include score keeping, deciding when to end game and making decisions for infractions of rules.
- $9 to $16.75 an hour.
- No age requirement is listed.
- The Bellevue Recreation Department’s Reed Center is located at 1200 Lord Blvd.
- Only paper applications are available. Pick one up at the Reed Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 402-293-3142.
Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center Summer Day Camp Counselor
- Plan and facilitate programs including canoeing, swimming, climbing, zip line, ropes course, shooting sports, arts and crafts, exciting trips, environmental education, nature activities, campfires, fishing and more.
- Salary: $1,000 to $4,000 a year.
- Must be at least 18 or have previous college experience.
- Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center is located at 21520 NE-31, Gretna.
Kids Club Support Staff
- Work with children, staff and families. Pay not listed.
- Must be at least 16.
- Kids Club is located at 242 W. Grant St., Papillion.
Sarpy YMCA Summer Day Camp Counselor
- Supervise children and assist in planning and implementing program activities.
- $9 to $10.75 an hour.
- Must be at least 18 and be able to complete the following trainings within 30 days of hire: YMCA cause & culture training; Child Abuse Prevention Training, BLS CPR/AED/First Aid.
- Sarpy YMCA is located at 1111 E. 1st St., Papillion.
- Sarpy YMCA is also hiring for Assistant Counselors.
Lifeguard
Bellevue Recreation
Ensure safety, enforce rules and teach swimming lessons.
- $9.25 to $10.25 an hour.
- No age requirement is listed.
- The Bellevue Recreation Department has four pools placed through the city — Cascio Pool, Dowding Pool, Gilbert Pool and Sun Valley Pool.
- Only paper applications are available. Pick one up at the Reed Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 402-293-3142.
La Vista
- Ensuring safety and assisting in operation of the pool.
- $10.50 to $13.65 an hour.
- Must be at least 16 and possess a lifeguard certification, CPR certification and know basic first aid.
- The La Vista Pool is located at 7529 S. 85th St., La Vista.
- The city is also hiring for pool managers.
Oak Hill
- The job’s description, pay or requirements aren’t listed on the private pool’s website, however all lifeguards in Nebraska are required to be at least 16 and certified in Lifeguarding, First Aid and CPR/AED.
- Oak Hill is located at 7440 Q St., Ralston.
Papio Bay
- Ensure safety, enforce rules and teach swimming lessons following the guidelines of the American Red Cross instruction program.
- $10 an hour.
- Must be at least 16 and possess a valid driver’s license and American Red Cross Lifeguard, CPR and First Aid certification or equivalent.
- Papio Bay is located at 815 E. Halleck St., Papillion.
Papio Pool Lifeguard
- Job description, pay or requirements aren’t listed on the private pool’s website, but all lifeguards in Nebraska are required to be at least 16 and certified in Lifeguarding, First Aid and CPR/AED.
- The pool is at 202 E. Lincoln St. in Papillion.
Concessions Stand Worker
Bellevue Recreation
- Sell concessions and clean up the concessions stand and ballfields.
- $9 to $10 an hour
- No age requirement is listed.
- The Bellevue Recreation Department’s Reed Center is located at 1200 Lord Blvd.
- Only paper applications are available. Pick one up at the Reed Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 402-293-3142.
Eagle Hills and Tara Golf Courses
Operate seasonal concession stands at both golf courses.
- $9 an hour.
- Must be at least 19 and possess a valid driver’s license.
- Eagle Hills Golf Course is located at 501 Eagle Hills Drive, Papillion. Tara Hills Golf Course is located at 1410 Western Hills Drive, Papillion.
Papio Bay Park Attendant
- Greet guests and accept pay for admission and concession stand snacks.
- $9.27 an hour.
- Must be at least 16 and possess a valid driver’s license.
- Papio Bay is located at 815 E. Halleck St., Papillion.
SumTur Amphitheater
- Operate concessions stand and box office.
- $9.84 an hour.
- Must be at least 19 and possess a valid driver’s license.
- SumTur Amphitheater is located at 11691 S. 108th St., Papillion.