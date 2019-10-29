Bertha Barber Elementary’s Parent Teacher Association is stepping up to educate families on internet and social media safety.
The PTA was awarded a $1,000 grant from Facebook and the National PTA to host Digital Families Community Night, where parents and children could eat dinner while discussing online safety.
Facebook and National PTA representatives, as well as around 60 attendees, participated in the event.
Larry Magid, president and chief executive officer of ConnectSafely, was in attendance to give a presentation.
Jamie Stoulil, president of Bertha Barber’s PTA, said the event was to increase awareness of what children see and do online.
“It’s important because this event is really aimed at starting conversations so parents feel more comfortable about talking to their kids about social media,” she said.
Stoulil said the PTA was excited to receive the grant.
“We’re super excited to have this and come together to share with families,” she said.
Parents and children also participated in break-out sessions that touched on social media apps and their use, with examples from high school students in attendance.
“That will be valuable information for parents and families, as well,” Stoulil said, adding the Digital Families Community Night events will continue annually.
“It’s a special event,” Stoulil said.