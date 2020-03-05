A Bellevue woman is back home after her internship in South Korea was cut short because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Diandra Freese, 22, was working for tourism company Adventure Korea as part of the ISA Internships and Service-Learning program. She’s a senior at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln studying hospitality and tourism to explore her lifelong passion for travel.
Having never left the country before, the 2015 Bellevue West High School graduate said she was ready to get out of her comfort zone.
“I’ve grown up only knowing Nebraska,” Diandra said. “I wanted to completely immerse myself in a culture I knew nothing about.”
She arrived in South Korea on Jan. 7, excited to be traveling alone for the first time. Shortly after, the deadly new illness broke out in the county.
Because the chance of contracting it was low — and the death rate even lower — Diandra said she wasn’t concerned about it affecting her.
“I never felt any panic; I wasn't scared,” Diandra said. “It wasn't anything that worried me.”
Her parents reacted similarly. Her mother, Candida, said since her daughter was young and healthy, she was more worried about what would happen when Diandra re-entered the U.S. Or, Candida said, whether Diandra would even be allowed to when her internship ended.
Diandra continued her daily routine going to work by taking the subway, which, despite the outbreak, stayed so busy she still had trouble finding a seat.
Occasional announcements reminded riders to wear masks and wash their hands, but everything else stayed the same, she said. Streets were still crowded and people were walking everywhere.
“Everyday life was normal,” Diandra said.
Her experience, Diandra said, was nothing like the “exaggerated” version of what she saw on American news outlets. She thinks South Korea’s outbreak rate looked worse than other countries because the country was testing thousands of people for the virus every day.
The only part of her experience that changed was business at Adventure Korea. When rates of the illness started to climb, Diandra said many travelers postponed or canceled their trips.
Halfway through her 12-week internship, ISA canceled the program. Students were pushed to return home by the end of February in case outgoing flights were canceled, giving her only two days to find a way back home.
She’s disappointed her trip ended early. Diandra even looked for ways to stay in South Korea.
“If it was up to me, I’d still be there right now,” Diandra said.
Diandra was told she’d go through various health screenings to re-enter the U.S. To her surprise, Diandra said her temperature wasn’t checked. When she arrived at the Minneapolis airport on her way to Omaha, they simply asked where she was coming from and going to, then let her through.
Fortunately, Diandra’s been feeling fine. Now back in Bellevue, she said the Sarpy/Cass Health Department is requiring her to record her temperature and report it to them twice a day for two weeks.
Her parents are relieved to have Diandra home safe, but it’s bittersweet, Candida said.
“It's such a mixed feeling because we feel so bad that she can’t be where she wants to be,” Candida said.
Diandra can finish the internship remotely if she so chooses. Either way, she expects to graduate in May.
Despite everything, Diandra said she’s still passionate about traveling. She loved South Korea so much, she plans to move there this year after graduation, once the outbreak calms down.
“I really miss Korea,” Diandra said. “Everyday I think about what I would be doing if I was still there.”