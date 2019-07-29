A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, and Bellevue police are searching for a man they say was her accomplice.
Angela N. Cuckler was booked into the Sarpy County Jail shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. Bellevue Police Capt. Tim Melvin said Cuckler was arrested in connection with the stabbing of Erik Rasmussen, 29.
Rasmussen walked into Nebraska Medicine-Bellevue on Saturday night suffering from stab wounds. He was treated for several wounds, including an injury to his head, before being released, Melvin said.
Police also are searching for Michael R. Glaze, 44, in connection with the assault, Melvin said.
Cuckler, Rasmussen and Glaze all lived in an apartment at 1702 Thomas Drive in Bellevue, Melvin said.
Cuckler had been employed as a bus driver with the Bellevue Public Schools since February. She was fired Monday, a district spokeswoman said. The district is "working with law enforcement as needed," Amanda Oliver said.
Anyone with information about Glaze's whereabouts is asked to call the Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at (402) 592-STOP (7867). Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.