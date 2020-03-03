Bellevue West High School drama students will take on a flesh-eating plant during the school’s spring musical.
The students will perform “Little Shop of Horrors,” a musical that follows Seymour, a shop assistant at Mushnik Flower Shop, who discovers a human-eating plant during a total eclipse.
Jennifer Ettinger, the musical’s director, said each year she switches back and forth between classic and contemporary pieces.
With this year’s musical, Ettinger said she wanted students to experience something “completely different.”
“I wanted to give them an overview of what musical theater is like, and this is one of my favorites,” she said.
“I thought they’d have a lot of fun with it, and who doesn’t love a giant plant eating people?”
Some challenges have been the large set design, transporting the plant props and some technical difficulties.
Despite that, Ettinger said, the cast has learned a lot and gained experience rehearsing this performance.
“All of the lines, dancing and music have been really easy for them to learn,” she said.
Ettinger said she’s looking forward to opening night.
“I’m excited to see how the audience reacts,” she said. “I think the students don’t realize how funny the show is, and so to have an audience come in and start laughing at stuff will be really exciting for them.”
“Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed Tuesday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and free for district passes, student activity cards, staff and children under 6 with an adult. To purchase tickets to “Little Shop of Horrors,” visit bwhsne.booktix.com.
The cast list is as follows:
Audrey II Puppeteers: Eliot Althof, Amelia Kerstetter and Ireland Sullivan.
Seymour: Jonathan Waller
Audrey: Darian Draft
Mushnik: Caleb Hobbs
Orin: Shane Daughtrey
Audrey II Voice: Anna Braxton
Crystal: Julia Ramirez
Ronnette: Miyronje Rone
Chiffon: Alanna Hobbs
Ensemble: Julia Catton (Wino 1), CJ Johnson (Bernstein), Tyler Kalinowski (Patrick Martin), Hayden Klaus (Act II Customer), Cailiosa McMichael (Wino 2), Maggie Price (Act I Customer), Jeremiah Ramirez (Wino 3), Owen Reimer (Skip Snip), Emily Taylor (Mrs. Luce) and Austin Wright (Interviewer).