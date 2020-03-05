Weeks of work on a five-minute documentary has paid off for one Bellevue West High School senior.
LeAnne Bugay, editor-in-chief of the Thunderbeat newspaper, will show her short documentary, “Grace,” at the Omaha Film Festival Thursday at Aksarben Cinema, 2110 S 67th St.
The documentary follows a West sophomore cross country runner, Grace Schaefer, for a full day at a Bryan High School meet.
“Through the documentary, you learn about why she loves cross country, why she does it and some of the challenges she goes through and what she’s thinking during races,” Bugay said. “The ending ties in together with the outcome of her race.”
Bugay said she was inspired to feature Schaefer because she wanted to showcase an underappreciated sport.
“Sports (are) visually interesting, but there’s also so much emotion to sports, too,” she said. “I thought that I should pick a sport that is kind of under-covered ... so I thought cross country because we don’t get the opportunity to cover them very much.”
Being part of video yearbook for the past three years, Bugay said it inspired her to experiment with a different style of video for this project.
“I spent weeks and weeks watching content online and on YouTube and just saving a bunch of short documentaries I liked so I could get down what the style should look like,” she said.
A lot of planning went into the documentary, Bugay said. After the initial interview and filming, it took Bugay a few weeks to finish the project.
“After a week of gnashing my teeth at the video, I just took a break from it and my adviser, Aaron Stueve, said, ‘Why don’t you step away from it for two weeks, don’t touch it or think about it,’” she said. “So I came back to it and I was able to look at it with a whole new eye.”
Inspired by two West graduates who were featured at the Omaha Film Festival in 2019, Bugay entered her film for the festival this year.
Bugay said she was excited to find out she was accepted.
“It was definitely rewarding and exciting to know that I’m getting this honor and getting recognized for something where a lot of adult filmmakers apply to,” she said.
Bugay said she hopes attendees take away the idea of empathy after watching her documentary.
“Even though we don’t all play sports, I think her story is something where everyone can find a piece of advice to take away from it,” she said.
“(Schaefer) really talks a lot about hard work and how to push through challenges and what it’s like finding something you’re passionate about and just running with it.”
After the experience, Bugay said she’s learned a lot more about creating different projects.
“I strengthened my ability to organize really long video pieces,” she said. “I learned how to be a better filmmaker that can focus on deeper issues and make something that is more in-depth.”