Bellevue West High School’s drama students will put women actresses in the spotlight.
“Sense and Sensibility,” a novel by Jane Austen, will be performed Oct. 30 at 4 p.m., and Nov. 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. in the school’s auditorium, 1501 Thurston Ave.
The play stars two lead women, sisters Elinor and Marianne, and features themes such as gossip, heartbreak and scandals.
Director Jennifer Ettinger said the themes resonate well in a high school setting.
“It’s great because even though it takes place in the 1790s, it’s very similar to high school,” she said. “It’s nice for them to see, although they feel so removed from the past, they can learn from it and relate to it.”
Ettinger said she chose this play because she wanted to highlight women playwrights and playwrights of color this school year.
“Most of the things that are available for high school actors are white male (roles),” she said. “We have so many great, strong women actors. I wanted to push that.”
The play has many memorable scenes Ettinger is looking forward to seeing on stage.
“There’s a scene where one of the characters attacks another character with knitting needles and chases her under a table, and knocks over some tables in the process,” she said. “They are also going to try out a regency dance, which they worked really hard on learning.”
Ettinger said the script is something she’s also looking forward to seeing her students perform.
“Sometimes it’s really hard to find plays for high school actors that are really engaging and interesting and not from the 1920s that are still appropriate for families to come to and high schoolers to be a part of,” she said.
“I’m really excited about the script, that it’s so well-written and challenging at the same time — it’s something they can really wrap their heads around and do well and succeed in.”
Tickets can be purchased at bwhsne.booktix.com. General admission tickets will also be available at the T-bird store the day of the shows 45 minutes before they begin.
“Sense and Sensibility” cast list (role/performer):
Elinor Dashwood — Darian Draft, Marianne Dashwood — Julia Ramirez, Edward Ferrars — Andrew Nguyen, Colonel Brandon — Erik Miserez, John Willoughby — James Griffin, Lucy Steele — Kaiya Arent, Mrs. Dashwood — Emily Taylor, Mrs. Jennings — Maggie Price, Sir John Middleton — Logan Kinney, Lady Middleton/Mrs. Ferrars — Julia Catton, John Dashwood — Liam Joyce, Fanny Dashwood — Izzy Beckner, Margaret Dashwood — Amelia Escalante, Anne Steele — Tamyia Bender, Robert Ferrars — Tyler Jenkins, Gossips — Holly Burroughs, Sophia Byington, Franklyn Hessig, Christopher Johnson, Brianna Spaduzzi, Jack Stevens and Austin Wright.