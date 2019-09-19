Bellevue West High School students are helping educate their peers on suicide prevention and resources for at-risk students.
The Hope Squad at West was formed as a “peer to peer” program for members to learn about signs, behaviors and resources with suicide.
Hope Squad was created by Greg Hudnall, a former Utah high school principal and suicide prevention expert, as a nationwide outlet for students who had suicidal thoughts.
Hudnall visited West’s Hope Squad members Sept. 9 to talk about his experience starting the squad and how one student can make a difference in another’s life.
West’s Hope Squad has 30 members. The members are chosen by classmates in an emailed poll every year.
“All of the people in Hope Squad right now were nominated or mentioned at least 30 times,” said Alanna Hobbs, a senior Hope Squad member. “The hope is that, since the student body nominated these kids, we’ve got somebody from each group — there’s somebody from band, the football team, forensics. We’re reaching people from the school everywhere.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the suicide rates across the U.S. have risen from 1999 to 2016 in all states except Nevada. In Nebraska, that rate rose to 16.2%.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, “suicide was the second leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 10 and 34” in 2017.
Hobbs said the Hope Squad is important because it acts as a resource for student to go to if they are suicidal.
“It’s things you’re already doing — you’re already talking to your peers, making those connections, making those friendships,” she said.
With September being National Suicide Prevention month, Hobbs said it’s more important than ever to help refer a friend if they’re having suicidal thoughts or struggling with depression.
“So many people don’t actually know what’s going on,” she said. “You know you have a friend who’s sad, and you know you have a friend who’s struggling with these thoughts, but you don’t know how to help them.
“Our main goal is to throughout the entire year, through this month specifically and especially, just to get out the message that you can help.”
The Hope Squad members are trained in QPR (question, persuade and refer), and referring students to an adult to seek help.
“Not only are we able to help our friends, peers, but we can educate others on how to help and just get the message out there and make a really positive influence on a bigger scale,” Hobbs said.
The members meet once a month and work with smaller committees within the group on different ways to spread the message across the school.
The committees are social media, training, outreach and education and Hope Week. Hobbs, who’s on the outreach committee, works on planning events across the school, such as the Out of the Darkness Walk which raises awareness on suicide.
One big event is Hope Week in April, when members have different events to spread hope around the school.
“One year we did post-it notes on every single locker, and there are 1,600 lockers,” Hobbs said. “We have the Hope Wall where you could leave a positive message. The outreach committee is working on ways to get out the message and spread hope and also education that we have so everyone can kind of be out of the dark together.”
Hobbs said all it takes is one person to reach out and help a friend who’s struggling.
“I think that’s the message we’re trying to get out especially this month,” she said.
“Even if everyone isn’t trained in QPR like the Hope Squad members are, I think our importance and significance in the school is asking people if they’re OK and refer them to an adult.”
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.