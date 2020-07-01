One Bellevue West graduate has taken her art skills and used them to spread happiness around her neighborhood this summer.
Maggie Scott, who graduated from Bellevue West in May, was named to the Bellevue West Art Hall of Fame. She received the award at the same time she began creating chalk drawings outside her home for her neighborhood to admire.
Scott said she was “over the moon” to be named to the Art Hall of Fame.
“I felt so honored to be up there and felt the support,” she said.
Scott has been drawing and doodling since she was a child, and really began practicing around sixth grade with different media.
“I like to do everything, and I don’t like to keep myself stuck onto one thing,” she said. “Everything interests me if it’s creative.”
In school, Scott’s art teacher Paula Yoachim entered her in several art contests. She has won first place and Best in Show prizes and has also received gold and silver keys from the Scholastic Art Awards.
She was also nominated for the American Vision Award through Scholastic.
In addition, Scott was given the opportunity to display her work at Gov. Pete Ricketts’ mansion, and was named Bellevue West Artist of the Year her senior year.
Scott said her time at Bellevue West helped shape her art career.
“My art teacher Mrs. Yoachim is hands-down the most supportive person I’ve ever met in my life,” she said. “She put me in all these contests at the beginning and it made me challenge myself.”
With her chalk drawings, Scott wanted to spread a bit of joy to the children in her neighborhood who had nothing to do due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I thought it would be nice if the little kids had something to look forward to on their walk,” she said.
“That’s what made me do a Spiderman drawing. I didn’t have very many colors — I had about three or four that I found in my garage.”
Though her chalk drawing took her awhile to complete, Scott said seeing the children’s faces light up when they saw it made the feat worthwhile.
“All the kids loved it and people would take a bunch of pictures and point and talk and say it was really good,” she said. “Some of the little kids down the street started calling my house ‘The Spiderman House’ because of the drawing.
“It got me so excited and it made me want to do more.”
Since then, Scott has created multiple drawings, including Princess Leia from “Star Wars” as well as Iron Man and Hulk.
Scott will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall and study math and math education, with a minor in art.
Scott said the most rewarding part of creating art is people’s reactions.
“I make art because it interests me and it’s something to keep me busy, but when I see kids taking pictures with it, it’s the greatest thing feeling in the world,” she said.
“At the end of the day, they’re just drawings on my driveway, but it’s the community and people that support me that make it special.
“Thank you to everybody that has shared my art or stopped by.
“It means the absolute world to me and I can’t express how thankful I am.”