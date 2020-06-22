Through vocal practice and hard work, a Bellevue West High School alumna was able to showcase and earn recognition for her talents.
Darian Draft, a 2020 Bellevue West graduate, was named a top 10 state finalist for Outstanding Actress or Actor for her role as Audrey in “Little Shop of Horrors” for the Nebraska High School Theater Academy’s Seventh Annual Showcase.
Draft said she was “shocked” to earn her award.
“This was the first year I was able to do the (spring) musical, because either my schedule didn’t align or I couldn’t make it,” she said. “I wasn’t really expecting this because all four years of high school, I haven’t been able to take a choir class or anything.”
Because she felt “disheartened” for not being able to take choir classes, Draft said she practiced daily to prepare for the musical auditions for “Little Shop of Horrors” this school year.
“I was barely expecting to make it into the musical, much less win some kind of award, so I’m very excited about it,” she said.
Draft said she’s been interested in theater since she was a child.
“In elementary school when we would do projects, I’d always ask to write plays or act something out,” she said. “As soon as I was able to take a theater class in middle school for the summer, I started doing that.”
In high school, Draft started taking more theater classes, and has been involved in around 10 different productions throughout her four years.
Some of her favorite productions to be part of have been “Sense and Sensibility” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”
“Being able to be apart of ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ where all the lead family was all cast of women of color and stuff like that, it was really exciting,” she said. “In theater, there’s just a lot of universal notes that everyone can connect to.”
Draft said while she doesn’t plan to major in theater in college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she hopes to pursue some avenue in performing arts.
“It’s not an unknown idea that a career in theater is kind of a risky thing,” she said. “My parents are encouraging me to go and do it because it’s something I’m really passionate about and something they believe in me for.
“I’m still looking at doing community theater and other productions around in Lincoln. I’m going to figure out how to get into the theater realm without actually having a direct connection through a teacher or through the school.”