One Bellevue West High School graduate has taken her experience living in a military family and given back to the military community.
Christa Williams, vice president of Consulting Services and a founder of Signature Performance, was awarded the 2019 Leading for Impact, Women in Leadership Award by FedHealthIT, a trade health service trade website, on Oct. 30 in Arlington, Va.
Williams said she didn’t expect to receive the high honor.
“I was literally stunned and then was in shock and then cried — I don’t have words,” she said. “It was something I never dreamed of that I would be qualified with the type of women that were awarded.”
Williams graduated from West in 1989. She also attended Mission Middle School.
From there, Williams attended Iowa State University, graduating with a bachelor of business administration in finance.
Williams has been involved in the health care industry since 1996, with a focus on payers. In 2001, she was given the opportunity to head up an operation to work with hospitals located on military bases.
In 2004, Williams and some of her co-workers at Accent Insurance created Signature Performance, which “delivers unmatched expertise in improving and reducing healthcare administration costs” with payers and providers, according to the company’s website.
The company works with the Veterans Administration and Defense Health Agency and other commercial clients.
“The company has grown from three people to more than 800,” Williams said.
Williams said her business means more to her on a personal level.
“My dad was military, so I’ve been surrounded by that all my life,” she said. “I feel for me this is personal outside of being professional, it’s my personal way to help give back.
“Because the money that is brought back into the facility allows military members or their family or veterans to have better access to care or better waiting rooms or other things, it improves health care that resides in the community.”
Williams said the 2019 Leading for Impact, Women in Leadership Award is an important honor for women in business.
“I think it’s a way for them to honor the women who paved the way,” she said. “Women historically haven’t had equal treatment. It’s important to honor the strides we’re making, the roads we’re paving.
“It was important to kind of talk about where some glass ceilings are being shattered.”