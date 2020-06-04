School and sporting events may be canceled, but that hasn’t stopped the Bellevue West High School cheerleaders from doing what they do.
The teams held tryouts in late April. Like normal, they participated in Clinic Week where they learned jumps, a cheer, a chant and a dance. Unlike normal, they did it all from their own houses via Zoom.
Participation was lower than usual, coach Jamie Procopio said. About 50 tried out, compared to the usual 80.
She said it was also harder for some to pick up what was taught during Clinic Week.
“Some people struggled with learning virtually,” Procopio said.
At the end of the week it was time to try out. Instead of normal auditions, those interested had to submit a video performing what they’d learned, which were later judged blindly. After judges scored initial videos, a few people were asked to make callback videos.
Senior Kristin Kennedy, a cheerleader, said it took her two hours to video. In a traditional audition, she said there’s downtime to rest between each of the four tasks while others perform. In a single video, she had to do it all in one take.
Being able to redo the video was bittersweet, Kennedy said. While it took longer, it meant the cheerleaders could submit the best versions of themselves.
Once the 2020–21 varsity and junior varsity lists were announced, Procopio wanted to do something special for the teams. Since they wouldn’t be able to hold a breakfast gathering like normal, she drove around and placed boxes of items on the cheerleader’s doorsteps.
Inside each box was a sash, T-shirt, cheer sticker and some treats. Procopio also made posters for seniors. She wanted to do whatever she could to get the cheerleaders excited about the upcoming year, she said, given the circumstances.
The teams have already started practicing on Zoom, despite not knowing whether they’ll get to perform at games or compete this year due to coronavirus restrictions.
Not everything can be done effectively virtually, Procopio said, so they’ve mostly been focusing on conditioning like jumps and strength conditioning. Still, she said they’re grateful to have a way to practice at all.
“I think it helps a lot if we want to get down more technical skills,” Kennedy said.
With all team members on the screen in tiny boxes at one time, Procopio said it’s difficult to see where improvements can be made. It can also be hard to call out new members in front of all the others, but she can’t walk up to them and tell them one-on-one.
Being synchronized is nearly impossible, Procopio said, so they’re not spending much time learning cheers and chants.
Kennedy, who was captain last school year, tried teaching the JV team Bellevue West’s school song. It proved challenging because of internet lags, she said, as well because her webcam was mirrored. She had to use the opposite hands to demonstrate, which she said was confusing.
They said the practices, held twice a week, are a bit awkward since most of the members are on mute. Not being able to get to know the new people has been disappointing, Kennedy said, as it’s one of her favorite parts about cheerleading.
“You don’t get to see people and talk to them and try to get some sort of a bond with them,” Kennedy said.
The friends Kennedy’s made and the fun team atmosphere, she said, has been greatly missed.
Being her last year, Kennedy said she was excited to participate in the annual senior walk at a football game to celebrate her four years on the team. She hopes she’s still able to do so, as well as attend nationals in the spring.
Procopio said she’s waiting to see what will even be allowed this year for the sport. She doesn’t know whether competitions will be held or sporting events will resume.
Procopio also wonders whether they’ll be allowed to stunt, considering social distance guidelines.
Not knowing has been the most nerve-wracking part of it all, she said.
“We’re just kind of taking it one week at a time, and we’re just going to adjust it accordingly,” Procopio said.