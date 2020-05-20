Bellevue’s VFW Post 10785 is still making Memorial Day special even though its traditional service isn’t being held as a result of gathering restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials from the post are asking residents to drive with their headlights on all day Monday in recognition of America’s fallen heroes, according to provided information.
In addition, members of VFW Post 10785 Honor Guard will stand honors and salute visitors to the cemetery from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. to honor fallen comrades. This will overlap the 11 a.m. hour — the traditional recognition time of the armistice signing that ended World War I.
The Honor Guard is also handing out flags donated by VFW Post 2280 that families may place on their loved ones’ graves. The post will also display the flags of the five uniformed military services by the cemetery flagpole and a 1989 Humvee military vehicle.