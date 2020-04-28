Bellevue Urgent Care since the last week in March has been testing area residents for COVID-19.
Several tests were accessed through an Alabama-based lab and people exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms – high fever, trouble breathing, etc. – have been able to be tested by Urgent Care medical staff while staying confined to their vehicles on the east side of the clinic.
For two weeks, Bellevue Urgent Care and Omaha’s Crossroads Urgent Care halted regular operations and transitioned exclusively to treating respiratory-related conditions.
In recent weeks, the clinics have still been conducting COVID-19 and other respiratory tests on the east side of their facilities, and non-respiratory patients have been treated on the west.
“We have had some positive results; I don’t know exactly how many there were during the course of that two weeks,” said Mick Krupski, who serves as marketing manager and clinic support for Bellevue Urgent Care, Rockbrook Urgent Care and Crossroads Urgent Care.
Krupski said he’s aware of few medical providers other than the local urgent care and Bellevue Medical Center offering COVID-19 testing.
With Gov. Pete Ricketts on April 21 announcing the inception of Test Nebraska program, it appears that thousands of people who previously didn’t have access to coronavirus testing soon may.
According to provided information out of the governor’s office, the goal is to be testing up to 3,000 people daily in the next two to five weeks at tent sites erected across the state.
Currently, about 600 to 800 tests are completed daily. Similar programs to Test Nebraska are happening in Utah and Iowa, where partnerships between state leaders and private corporations are creating hundreds of thousands of tests for each state.
The goal of the program is to ramp up testing to stem the spread of COVID-19 in an effort to safely open back up the state as soon as possible.
For more information about the program, or for people to fill out an assessment determining if they’re eligible for testing through the program, visit testnebraska.com.
As of Friday, information provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services showed more than 2,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus statewide. Sarpy County cases as of Friday sat at 61, making it the eighth most active county in Nebraska.
Hall County is the No. 1 county in the state for coronavirus cases, sitting at 647; that’s nearly double the number of cases in Douglas County, 327.
Krupski noted that not everybody who wants a test at Bellevue Urgent Care will receive one, much like the Test Nebraska program. The number of tests Bellevue Urgent Care has, he said, are limited. But, he said they are still a valuable asset in regard to identifying the virus and slowing the spread.
“We don’t just offer a test to anybody who walks in and wants to be tested,” he said. “We are not at the point nationwide where there is testing for everybody. So, we are still following the CDC guidelines for who gets the tests.”
