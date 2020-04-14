Along with all Bellevue University classes being online during the coronavirus outbreak, the school’s annual career fair will follow suit.
The first virtual career fair will be Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. on the career fair platform know.careers, where students and alumni will create their own accounts to network and find potential employers.
Terra Beethe, career coach at Bellevue University, said though the school is piloting this career fair for the first time, it’s always been in the talks, since a large population of BU’s students are remote or strictly-online.
“We had online, alumni and non-local students saying they wish they could have come to this,” Beethe said.
Beethe said it was a bit of a “time crunch” to find a site suitable for the career fair, but the university settled on know.careers because of its simple format.
“It’s a lot less bells and whistles but will allow students to connect,” she said.
Participants will create their own account on the site, free of charge, and can upload resumes, skills, video profiles and more. Every employer participating will have access to view any participant’s profile.
About a dozen potential employers will be available for students, such as Menards, Boys Town and PenFed.
Heather Babka, a student at BU who lives in Lincoln, said she is excited to participate in the virtual career fair.
“It’ll be brand new, as I’m used to going to booths at career fairs, but I’m excited to make connections,” she said.
“The employee will review the info and decide if they like the profiles they see,” Beethe said.
“They’ll create interview questions, and then the students will respond through a video questionnaire.”
Though the school is online only for the time being, Beethe said it is important to still include the career fair for students looking for jobs following graduation.
“It has good networking qualities to it,” she said. “Employees still need to have a workforce.”
Babka said she’s excited to network online.
“With the state of the world, there’s no work,” she said. “This is an important opportunity to get my name out there and network.”
Beethe said she hopes this pilot virtual career fair will attract more remote and online students, so the school can continue it in the future.
“I’m excited to see what happens and how well it works,” she said. “COVID-19 has taught us how to think outside the box.”
For more information, visit bellevue.edu/student-support/career-services/career-fair.