College students were given the opportunity Thursday to search for employment in the comfort of their own campus as the Bellevue University Career Fair was held at the Administrative Services Building.
The event, which has been going on for more than 15 years, featured 61 businesses mainly in the metro area and a few national employers. Businesses ranged from education, agriculture, food service and government.
Some businesses taking part were Walgreens, the Omaha Police Department, Arby’s, AAA Life Insurance and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Rita Long, a human resource generalist for AAA Life Insurance and BU alumna, said networking is the most important part of the career fair.
“Important to get out to community and get our name out there, and let folks know who are interested in seeking a job what we have to offer,” she said. “Really, it’s the connection you make with people and getting out there and explaining the benefits you have to offer and what the culture is like.”
Terra Beethe, career coach at BU, said the fair has evolved a lot over the years.
“It used to be in the gymnasium and everyone would fit in there, and has also been in Student Center and the places have been too small,” she said.
With more space for employers at the ASB, students are able to walk around and get more information of the employers, apply for positions and even have a professional LinkedIn head shot taken.
There has also been an increase in Gold Sponsors, employers who want a bit more at the fair with social media exposure and a slideshow at the fair.
Along with the average 100-150 students, Beethe said there are also seniors and juniors from Quest High School, the four-year independent high school at BU, who participate.
Beethe said she enjoys the energy and atmosphere of the Career Fair.
“It’s one of my favorite things throughout the year with fall and spring,” she said. “I get to see everyone engaged with employers, and learning what they’re looking for.”