For three years, Bellevue University and ReUp Education have helped students finish their education.
ReUp Education, based in San Francisco, is a program that specializes in sending stopped out students back to school to earn their degree.
The company was founded in 2015, beginning with three university partners, including Bellevue University.
Mary Hawkins, BU president, said the partnership with ReUp Education has helped establish a connection with students who have stopped out.
“We have X amount of ability to reach out to former students or students who stopped, and then by working with ReUp, we can increase that number we can reach,” she said. “What we love about ReUp is that the people there, I feel so close to. They have the same passion about helping students.”
Sarah Horn, the CEO of ReUp Education, said the company helps stopped out students find resources to either return to their school of choice, or find another to better suit their degree needs.
“When we were founded, our mission was to support students with some college credit and no degree and finding their way back to college and ultimately graduating,” she said. “We were and are the first company exclusively focused on supporting stopped out students.”
Horn said the company is pleased to work with universities such as BU.
“We’re delighted Bellevue University continues to be a partner and really collaborated with us along the way and continue to be innovative as we evolve our approach,” she said.
Since working with ReUp Education, BU has had 201 students re-enroll.
Hawkins said through advisors and counseling and different benefits such as scholarships, grants and military benefits, students are able to have a customized plan to re-enroll at BU.
“We’re reaching out to the student and seeing if they’re ready or not ready, and really making that connection,” she said.
Since its founding, ReUp Education has partnered with 42 institutions across the country, has brought back more than 11,000 students to school to complete their degree and and has more than 22,000 students who have graduated.
Horn said ReUp Education ultimately makes getting a diploma less complicated for students.
“Most people when they start college, the plan and expectation is they’re going to ultimately complete and earn that diploma,” she said. “What we’ve learned is most of the time, people are stopping out because of circumstances beyond their control.”
Horn added the program has found stopped-out learners and engaged with them, “coaching with them all the way through re-enrollment and graduation.”
“It’s tailor-made and customized for the situation they’re in,” Horn said. “We’re taking a complicated and not particularly transparent process and really easing some of the frictions that students do have and will have and making it a lot more of a simple and empowering experience as they choose to go back and ultimately earn their degree.”
Hawkins said she hopes to continue working with ReUp Education.
“The way they treat students and the success they’re having in identifying issues for students that will help them fulfill their own goals,” she said.
When finding university partners, Horn said ReUp Education values student-centric institutions.
“The universities are incredibly dedicated to serving all students, even their inactive students and wanting to provide the resources necessary to helping all students graduate and get over the finish line no matter what it takes,” she said.