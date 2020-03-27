With the coronavirus surging across the nation, many colleges and universities are shutting down and implementing safe ways to continue engagement and education.
Bellevue University has suspended its on-campus classes and moved to online-only learning during its closure.
Not a stranger to online-only classes, the school has been a majority remote or online facility for more than 20 years, said Rick Koch, BU's dean of design and development.
"We're well positioned to manage in this environment because we're very familiar with what it takes, what students need in order to be successful in this kind of environment," he said.
"Even for our residential students, the students who meet in the classroom maybe in the evenings or during the daytime, a lot of that content was already, if not all, available online because that's how they were accessing their course material anyway."
Koch said this decision is important to help students engage in learning, and also help stop the spread of the disease.
"This allows for a very seamless way to continue that process and to continue going to the university and getting their education without a lot of disruption or allowing them to be safe, stay home, self isolate and self quarantine," he said.
"We've provided them with a lot of resources on how to download, how to access, how to navigate through the system. Once they get in it and start using it, it's a very intuitive platform. It doesn't take super technology sophistication to be able to do it and to navigate it."
Philip Fitzpatrick, assistant dean for the college of science and technology, said in an email that online learning has many benefits.
"Having the option for not only students, but faculty, to handle their instruction virtually, is key to not only getting the instruction into the students’ hands, but to relieve the additional stress that this pandemic is forcing on the public," he said. "Bellevue University has been a leader in online learning for many decades. Our students, whether attending online or on campus benefit from that expertise."
Jayda Noble, a junior at BU, said in an email she sees positives and negatives with going online.
"The positives for me, personally, is that it allows me to be able to work. I have an on-campus job so it is only open on the weekdays and as of right now, we are allowed to work if we would like to," she said.
"A negative for me will be motivation. I enjoy going to class because I like to interact with my professors and peers, and knowing I have a set schedule helps to keep me motivated.”
One piece of advice Koch said he has for students and faculty is to keep engagement levels up.
"It's going to be different, it's going to feel a little unusual maybe for those who are used to only teaching in the classroom to start to think about how to convert some of those activities to this environment," he said.
"For students, I think a lot that have grown up in this technology environment, it's not going to be a huge shift. But at the same time, just like anything else, good time management, making sure you're utilizing the resources you have available, interacting with students, sharing experiences — now you're just doing it on the web."
Noble said she has had a bit of a schedule change.
“I play on the soccer team here at Bellevue University and also coach at Papillion-La Vista South High School and now not only am I not going to classes, I am also not playing soccer, or coaching it," she said. "So I went from having a very hectic and planned out to the minute schedule to having essentially no schedule at all.”
Fitzpatrick said he hopes students take advantage of online learning during this time.
"Being cautious is understandable. However, the technology and tools are already there for your instructor, so take advantage," he said. "There may be hiccups along the way, but roll with them. Be a little patient with new online instructors — they are learning how to deliver content, like you are learning how to use it."