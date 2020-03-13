An art exhibit through March showcases faculty and staff at Bellevue University.
The show will run through March 31 in the Joyce Norene Wilson Art Gallery in the Hitchcock Humanities Center, 1040 Bruin Blvd.
Arranged by Lesley Laboy and Brian Kear, the show was brought to fruition to showcase employees’ work.
Laboy, the university’s commencement and event specialist, said there are more than 10 participants participating, though many have multiple pieces displayed.
From acrylic on canvas, wood blocking, laser-engraved wood and photography, Kear said there are many mixed media pieces for viewing.
Kear, who has several pieces on display at the art exhibit, said he enjoys seeing other staff members’ pieces.
“It’s a great opportunity for people who love art to showcase their work,” Kear said. “Maybe they’re not full-time artists, like myself, but the opportunity to showcase creativity, I think is great.”
Kate Dredla, director of adjunct faculty and administration, said in an email she created her two pieces, “Bucka Ruse” and “Aware Wolf,” because of her interest in art.
“I always look forward to sharing art work with the people I work with at BU,” she said. “This is a side of myself that people outside of my department might not know about, and it is fun to discuss creativity and art-making with them.”
Kear is displaying two pieces, which he said are inspired by his love for travel. His medium consists of laser engraving a snowboard, and a U.S. map with beer cap slots to fill. He also earned a Master of Arts at BU.
“You learn so many different things when you meet new people,” he said of his artwork. “It’s inspiring.”
Laboy said she enjoys the excitement from the employees displaying their art, sometimes for the first time ever.
“You see the same people in the hallways and in different meetings every day, and when they sign up for the art show, it’s like, ‘Oh, wow, I didn’t know you painted,’” she said.
There will be a formal reception for the exhibit March 24, though viewers can stop into the humanities building throughout March to look at the display. The building opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.