Several Bellevue students were awarded at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery’s second annual Area High School Art Exhibition Jan. 3.
The gallery at 405 S. 11th St. in Omaha will have the show on display in its main gallery through Feb. 2.
Award winners:
Best in Show: “21 Grams” by Margaret Scott, Bellevue West.
Two-Dimensional second place: ”Tungsten” by Baylee Clang, Bellevue West.
2-D honorable mentions: ”Edge of Space” by Michael Taken, Bellevue West; “Simon Shandi” by Courtney Piper, Bellevue East.
3-D honorable mentions: ”Kurger Bing” by Jazmine Cunningham, Bellevue West.