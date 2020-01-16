20200115_bl_brf_artstudents

Margaret Scott of Bellevue West High School won Best in Show for her graphite piece, “21 Grams,” at the second annual Area High School Art Exhibition Artists’ Cooperative Gallery Jan. 3. The work will be on display through Feb. 3.

 Photo submitted by Katrina Swanson

Several Bellevue students were awarded at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery’s second annual Area High School Art Exhibition Jan. 3.

The gallery at 405 S. 11th St. in Omaha will have the show on display in its main gallery through Feb. 2.

Award winners:

Best in Show: “21 Grams” by Margaret Scott, Bellevue West.

Two-Dimensional second place: ”Tungsten” by Baylee Clang, Bellevue West.

2-D honorable mentions: ”Edge of Space” by Michael Taken, Bellevue West; “Simon Shandi” by Courtney Piper, Bellevue East.

3-D honorable mentions: ”Kurger Bing” by Jazmine Cunningham, Bellevue West.

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.