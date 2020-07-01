Bellevue Public Schools students should sharpen their pencils and get their backpacks ready.
The school district has joined several others in the metro area in announcing plans to have all students back in the classroom this August. School is set to begin Aug. 13.
In a letter to parents, Bellevue Superintendent Jeff Rippe said adjustments to the school day will be made to follow the advice of health officials. He told families to expect updates from the district in the coming weeks as plans are finalized.
Rippe wrote that it is "highly probable" that the district will require masks for students and staff when social distancing cannot occur. If masks are required, the district's foundation will provide a mask to each student and staff member.
This week, the Elkhorn Public Schools, Millard Public Schools and Westside Community Schools all said they will welcome students back for in-person classes this August.
So far, only the Omaha Public Schools, the largest district in the state, has said it will start the school year by dividing students into two groups based on the starting letter of their last names and having them attend school on different days.