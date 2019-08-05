The Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas, saw many Nebraska students placing in the top 10.
The FBLA conference ran June 29 — July 2 with 72 events for students to place in. More than 9,500 FBLA students in 46 states, U.S. territories and international chapters participated.
Students could participate in leadership workshops and competitive events. The theme was “Create. Lead. Inspire.”
Among Nebraska students, there were several Bellevue students who earned awards in different categories:
Baden Brumbaugh, Clara Larson and Leah Larson — Bellevue West High School, American Enterprise Project, 10th place.
Andrea Gonzalez Pena, Bellevue West High School, National Community Service Award, Achievement Level.
Brianna Hill, Bellevue West High School, National Community Service Award, Achievement Level.
Bellevue West also received a Gold Seal Chapter Award.