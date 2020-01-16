Three Bellevue schools participated in the Find Your Genius challenge and were awarded for their teamwork and ideas.
The online competition was created by Symphony Workforce Development Corporation, a nonprofit in the metro area.
The company works with Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska to present real-world business challenges to young people in Nebraska.
The seven-day competition starting Dec. 4 had two types of challenges for high school and college students to create a plan: poverty, and mental and emotional health.
Students had a week to work on their plan and could win prize money and connections to those working in industries.
“The program is to empower students in Nebraska to be able to self-select and be interested in business,” said Todd Smith, CEO of Symphony Workforce. “We want to make sure the industry could engage the future workforce.”
Bellevue East, Bellevue West and Gross Catholic teams earned $1,500 for their projects, with $500 going to a team from West that competed in the statewide competition.
East’s projects focused on having volunteer hours to graduate to combat poverty as a requirement to graduate, and another focused on providing a stress free room for students that focused on mental and emotional health.
West’s projects included adding a required course, Project MEHC (Mental and Emotional Health Class) to help students understand mental health. The other project was a high school recess, where students could de-stress with a period of free time.
Gross Catholic focused on creating a safe space for students to go in case of stress or mental health.