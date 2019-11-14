At its Nov. 4 meeting, the Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education addressed the following:
• Unanimously approved the line of credit reauthorization for $5 million with Great Western Bank. Part of the district’s annual budget, a $5 million line of credit has been included to mitigate cash flow concerns due to the timing of tax payments.
The line of credit must be reauthorized every year.
• Discussed and voted on several BPS Bond Project updates:
- Unanimously approved that GP Architecture prepare the Bellevue West High School request for proposal and solicit bids for the partial roof replacement — about 83,000 square feet — to be completed next summer.
- Unanimously approved the purchase of new chillers at Two Springs and Fairview elementary schools for $215,000.
During the Bond Project updates, the board received information on electrical and gas savings at several schools through mechanical system upgrades. Betz Elementary, for example, will have an estimated 15% in savings in electricity and 72% in gas per year with new upgrades.
• Received a district student achievement report. This annual assessment report shows students achievement in the district, as measured by various assessments and indicators. The update was on the 2018-19 Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System English language arts, math and science for grades three through eight, NSCAS ACT results for ELA, math and science for grade 11, the 2018-19 Accountability for a Quality Education System, Today and Tomorrow accountability report and the class of 2019 ACT graduate report.
• Received information about the district’s newly-awarded School Climate Transformation Grant. The grant, awarded in October by the Department of Education, is for $2.79 million. The grants are awarded to districts to improve the school climate, such as through hiring new teachers and counselors.
The next Board of Education meeting will be Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Welcome Center. To review the board agenda and minutes, visit bellevuepublicschools.org.
— Cheyenne Alexis