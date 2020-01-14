At its Jan. 6 meeting, the Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education addressed the following:
- Elected its officers for 2020. Sarah Centineo was re-elected president and Scott Eby re-elected as vice president.
- Received the audit report from board treasurer Susan Brooks and certified public accountant Jodi Rinne from Bergan KDV.
- The board unanimously approved GP Architecture to prepare the request for approval and solicit bids for the life safety/HVAC upgrades at Two Springs, Wake Robin and Leonard Lawrence elementary schools.
- Unanimously approved GP Architecture to prepare the RFP and solicit bids to renovate the automotive area at the Career and Technical Education building.
- Discussed the Priority #1 Instructional and Curricular Innovation of the Strategic Plan. .
The next Board of Education meeting will be Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Welcome Center. To review the board agenda and minutes, visit bellevuepublicschools.org.
— Cheyenne Alexis