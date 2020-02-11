At its Feb. 3 meeting, the Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education addressed the following:
- Received a bond project update. The district has spent $56 million of the voter-approved $76 million bond approved by voters in 2016.
- The board unanimously approved the following bond project tasks:
- Fairview and Two Springs chiller replacement for $42,835.
- Logan Fontenelle life safety/mechanical upgrades for $226,200.
- Leonard Lawrence life safety/mechanical upgrades for $104,200.
- Two Springs life safety/mechanical upgrades for $68,600.
- Wake Robin life safety/mechanical upgrades for $72,850.
- Unanimously approved a bid from General Fire and Safety in the amount of $219,000 for the fire/sprinkler upgrade at Logan Fontenelle.
- Unanimously approved a bid from Ray Martin Company in the amount of $1,189,000 for the HVAC upgrade at Logan.
- Unanimously approved a bid from Control Temp Inc. in the amount of $88,144 for the pre-purchase of two boilers for Leonard Lawrence and Two Springs each.
- The next Board of Education meeting will be held March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Welcome Center, Highway 370 and Fort Crook Road. To review the board agenda and minutes, visit bellevuepublicschools.org.
— Cheyenne Alexis