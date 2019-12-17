At its Dec. 9 meeting, the Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education addressed the following:
Discussed and voted on several BPS Bond Project updates:
~ Unanimously approved a bid from 10 Men Roofing company for $745,000 with a budget of $750,000 for the partial roof replacement at Bellevue West High School.
~ Unanimously approved a bid from Ray Martin Company for $182,777 for water heater replacements at Bellevue East High School.
~ Unanimously approved two chiller purchases at Fairview and Two Springs Elementary Schools for $295,000 from Mechanical Systems, Inc.
~ Unanimously approved to solicit bids to upgrade the HVAC and fire/sprinkler systems at Logan Fontenelle Middle School.
The upgrades are scheduled to be finished in summer 2020. The board will receive updates on the bids in February.
~ Unanimously approved a bid from Mejia Roofing for $13,500 for the roof replacement for the Bellevue East auditorium entrance.
~ Unanimously approved a bid from Prime Communications for $26,139.95 for access control, safety/security cameras and intercoms for Kids’ Time at Bellevue, Birchcrest, Bertha Barber, LeMay, Leonard Lawrence, Two Springs, Twin Ridge and food services.
~ Unanimously approved a bid from New Horizons in the amount of $30,500 for asbestos abatement at the Career and Technical Education building.
~ Unanimously approved the purchase of two Bluebird 72-passenger buses for $190,408 and six white fleet vehicles for $218,347.
At the same meeting, the board recognized and honored the undefeated and Class A champion Bellevue West football team. The Thunderbirds defeated Omaha Westside 35-0 in the title game.
The next board meeting will be Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Welcome Center.