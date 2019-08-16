Bellevue’s city government is taking advantage of outside funding sources and proposing an “aggressive” budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The $88.3 million budget includes heavy investment in street resurfacing on 36th Street, a new public works facility to replace one that was destroyed by flooding and a bridge replacement on 25th Street bridge over Whitted Creek.
“It’s an aggressive capital project budget but with some of it being funded by outside sources it makes sense to do it,” said Rich Severson, Bellevue’s finance director.
The city is planning to spend $3.86 million on street resurfacing projects during the budget year. One of those is a $9.27 million project on 36th Street south of Highway 370, for which Bellevue will pay $1.85 million while the remaining $7.42 million, or 80 %, will be paid for by Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Severson said the city also anticipates $8.5 million in state and federal reimbursements for costs related to flood damage, which will help pay for the public works facility that is expected to cost $7.5 million.
The 25th Street bridge replacement will cost $1.2 million.
The city’s tax levy will remain at 61 cents per $100 of valuation, which means the owner of a $200,000 home would pay $1,220 for the city’s portion of property taxes.
Organic growth of the city’s property valuation increased 6% but recent annexations made it grow an additional 3%.
Severson said the proposed budget is based on the current state of Bellevue, not the future expenses required of the city after an aggressive slate of annexations swell the city’s population to about 60,000. The budget will be amended later to reflect those expenses, he said.
Other increases in costs are associated with contracts with the city’s employees, Severson said.
“There are modest increases in operation costs for the city,” he said.
Other highlights of the proposed budget:
- Police spending increases $1 million, or 7%, to $15 million which will fund 100 sworn positions.
- Fire Department spending increases $700,000, or 9%, to $9 million, including 58 full-time firefighters as the department transitions to a fully paid department.
- Public works increases 3% to $14 million.
- A full $750,000 will be devoted to the city’s LB 840 fund, which is aimed at the development of land south of Offutt Air Force Base.
A second reading and public hearing of the budget will be at Tuesday’s meeting.