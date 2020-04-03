Despite the coronavirus wreaking havoc throughout the community, a local business owner is doing what he can to give back.
Jim Nearing, owner of Sinful Burger Sports Grill, has provided free meals to nurses, first responders and children.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Nearing said he wanted to help the people of Bellevue, especially since they have helped him throughout the years.
“It’s the right thing to do. So many people came to the rescue and saved restaurants in Twin Creek Plaza,” he said.
“When this thing hit, the virus, we knew we had to give back even though it hurts. It really hurts us financially, but it’s the right thing to do.”
Earlier this week, Nearing invited nurses at Nebraska Medicine—Bellevue and Bellevue first-responders to enjoy a free meal.
“They are our heroes right now and nurses, too. They are working long hours and they can’t be with their families,” Nearing said.
Sinful Burger also provided free meals to children with the help of LaborMAX Staffing, a staffing company in Omaha.
“A lot of kids depend on school for lunch, so that was a no-brainer,” Nearing said.
People who receive free meals, Nearing said, were quick to express their gratitude.
“They were all very appreciative and I’m very humbled to have the ability to do it,” he said.
However, Nearing said he does not need to be thanked.
“Don’t thank me, thank you for keeping us in business and allowing us to do this for you,” he said.
Though it is difficult, Nearing said he will continue to offer free meals when he can.
“I want to continue doing it. If we have the ability to do so, we will,” he said.
“It’s very humbling that we can do it and that we can all work together as a community to help each other. It’s just a beautiful thing.”
Upcoming giveaways will be posted on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Nearing said he urges other businesses in the community to give back if they can.
“Find a way to cut back somewhere or take less money for yourself and pay it forward,” he said. “These are the people who are keeping us in business throughout the year.”