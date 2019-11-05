Bellevue administration has issued responses to a Media of Nebraska letter and an Omaha World-Herald article regarding the city’s proposal to add penalties for misconduct and divulging information from closed sessions, penalties that included the potential removal of office of elected officials.
The two responses are included in information provided in the agenda for Tuesday evening’s Bellevue City Council meeting. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1500 Wall St.
Media of Nebraska’s letter was dated Oct. 21 and the OWH article was published online Saturday.
Read the city’s responses by clicking below: