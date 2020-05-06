We asked readers on Facebook for their thoughts on Gov. Pete Ricketts’s decision to loosen restrictions that were implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. Here is a sample of their responses:
Jennifer: Too soon!! The numbers need to go down and stay down. They need to think about the essential workers and all that they are already being put through. It’s still too risky! As much as I and my family would love to get out and do things we will continue to wait it out.
Kimberly: Ready. We know what we have to look out for and how to protect ourselves. Let’s get this economy back on the road to recovery. But in empathy for those who are not ready I have no problem with them staying home if they feel it necessary. Will the numbers go up? Probably because not everyone is tested. But I don’t think that means the number of deaths will necessarily go up. And we have better treatments now and gaining on a vaccine all the time.
J.B.: Too soon. Thankfully, I don’t have to participate and can continue staying home in hopes of flattening the curve.
Sonya: If people would wear their masks correctly, seen alot of them wear masks over mouth only not on their nose. And why should people wear masks while they are driving seems to me their would be a risk of fainting by getting too warm or not breathing correctly.
Jennifer: Absolutely. Let’s go out and kill off our high risk neighbors and grandparents! Survival of the fittest. SMH. I’ll just sit back, working healthcare, eating popcorn and watch it all crumble in a few months. Ugh.
Kris: With the lack of testing in our community much less in our entire state, it is entirely too soon. First thing that we have to do is trace it then isolate. It’s a double edged sword because a lot of folks will be in a dire situation financially, but then at the same time you’re increasing the odds that you will be infected and potentially carry it back to your family your friends and your neighbors. Bellevue needs to push for immediate testing for everyone.