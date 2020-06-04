Beginning Friday at approximately 6 p.m., the eastbound lanes of Capehart Road between 28th Avenue and 25th Street will be temporarily closed over the weekend, the Bellevue Public Works Department announced Wednesday.
The road is expected to open by the end of the day Sunday.
There will be detour signs for eastbound traffic leading south on 28th Avenue to Lynnwood Drive. The westbound lanes at Capehart Road will remain open.
Eastbound Avery Road between Fort Crook Road and Galvin Road will also be closed beginning Monday. The closure will last for approximately one month.
Detour signs will be placed south on Fort Crook Road to Peoples Road. The westbound lane of Avery Road will remain open.