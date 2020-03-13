Three new types of membership cards are now available at the Bellevue Public Library.
The library is offering no-cost cards for non-resident educators and retired military, as well as a $20 six-months memberships. The Library Board approved these changes at its Feb. 19 meeting, which went into effect March 2.
Library Director Julie Dinville said she decided it was a good time to reconsider card offerings since she was already looking into membership changes following Bellevue’s annexation last year.
“These are some things that over the years have come up, and we thought this would be a good time to revisit them,” Dinville said.
Once again, non-resident educators within Bellevue School District or the city's planning jurisdiction can check out curriculum-related materials with a no-cost card.
Bellevue’s library stopped offering these cards in 2012, as it had for at least a decade. Dinville said since then, staff has been asked about it multiple times.
Circulation Manager Clair LaCosse said the library received a lot of feedback from local educators regarding challenges obtaining teaching materials. Having access to Bellevue’s resources may save them money or a trip to a library further away, she said.
The cards were originally discontinued from lack of use, Dinville said, but after reconsideration, they decided they were worth reinstating.
“It's a good fit with our mission as a library to support lifelong education,” Dinville said. “We hope educators in the community take advantage of it.”
It’s not only available for teachers, but also teacher's aides, principals, media specialists, counselors, coaches, licensed homeschool teachers and daycare providers.
Educators can apply for a card any time of the year, even after school’s out for those working summer school. They must show proof of employment. It expires on July 31 in case of contract changes, unlike most other cards that expire a year after issued.
The other new non-resident card is for retired military. Now, just like active duty military members, veterans and their dependants can receive a library card at no cost.
Dinville said this is a way to thank them for their service and “be good neighbors” to Offutt Air Force Base, which no longer has a library.
It’s open to those who live within the Omaha metro, which includes Sarpy, Cass, Douglas, Washington, Mills and Pottawatamie counties. They must show proof of address and their military ID.
Many of the library’s long-term patrons, LaCosse said, are retired military, so she’s excited to save them money.
“It’s a great way to give back to our military community who decided to retire in the Omaha area,” LaCosse said.
Non-residents who don’t fall into these categories can now purchase a $20 six-month card, which is half the price of the full-year membership.
Dinville said dividing up the cost is a great option for those who can’t afford to pay $40 all at once. The card also allows those wanting to try out the library — but don’t want a full year — to explore its materials and programs and see if it's for them, LaCosse said.
For more information on memberships, visit the library’s website at bellevuelibrary.org or call 402-293-3157.