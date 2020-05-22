Since kicking off May 15, the Bellevue Public Library’s new curbside pickup has been a major success, library Director Julie Dinville said.
Once the library indefinitely closed in March due to the coronavirus, Dinville said staff searched for ways to continue serving patrons. They designed this new contact-free service to allow readers to checkout books, audio books, DVD’s, CD’s and more.
On its first day, 1,000 holds were placed averaging about 200 requests per hour, according to a post on the library’s Facebook page.
“That first couple of days was just a mad rush,” Dinville said. “Now that everybody has had a chance, I'm thinking that won't be quite as crazy.”
Dinville said the library has received great feedback and continues to pull in steady requests.
The pickup service is offered Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To request items, patrons can call 402-293-3157, email bplibrary@bellevue.net or use the library’s Enterprise catalog request system.
A few days after items are placed on hold, patrons can pick them up from the library’s entryway at 1003 Lincoln Roa, during their scheduled window of time. Missed appointments can be rescheduled if the library is contacted.
Four holds are set out every half hour, each on a different table to promote 6-foot minimum social distancing. The library encourages everyone to wear a face mask when coming for pickup. Staff will not be in the entryway and the library’s inside doors are locked.
Between time slots, the outer doors are locked and all surfaces patrons touched disinfected.
The library set limits on patrons’ number of checkouts so the service is manageable and can be sustained, Dinville said. They can add up to 10 items per checkout per card, and a total of 50 items per household per appointment. A household is allowed one pickup per week.
When returning the items, readers should use the outside book drop. A staff member will retrieve the items, which will be quarantined for four days. Then, staff will disinfect the materials and check them back in.
This is a new chapter of the library’s history, said Connie Barnard, a circulation assistant at the library who trained employees on the curbside pickup process. Barnard said when they were in the planning stages, it seemed impossible to pull off with the size of its staff.
“We did and we will because they're worth it,” Barnard said.
She said the entire library staff from various departments is working together to make this system work.
“For everybody to pull together for one common goal, that's been really cool to watch,” Barnard said.
They’ve tweaked a few small parts of the process, and now she said they’ve gotten into a groove that’s making it seamless.
A list of new hold requests are printed every hour. Staff then find the items, place them on hold status, call to set up appointments, bags and label them. After that, someone checks that work and it's organized by date and time.
It can get stressful, Barnard said, but it’s all worth it when she realizes how important this service is to the community. On calls, she said she can often hear excitement in their voices of children screaming in joy in the background.
Dinville said since no one knows how long these conditions will continue, she’s glad to have some way to get books in community members' hands.
“It really speaks to us because, you know, we are all about service,” Dinville said. “Even in the limited fashion, at least it's a step forward for us. We're really happy.”