Three Bellevue Police Department employees will plunge into frigid water to help special needs athletes do what they love.
They’re taking part in Omaha Polar Plunge, which raises money for local Special Olympics. The annual event raised more than $100,000 last year.
BPD spokesman Roger Cox and officers Carl Grubb and Daniel German are raising money for the event and are asking for the community’s support. Grubb said they’ve set their fundraising goal ambitiously at $2,500.
Cox said the three started soliciting donations independently in November and have since collectively raised $515 according to their FirstGiving profiles. The officers typically raise between $1,500 and $2,000, he said.
This year’s Omaha Polar Plunge will be Feb. 8 at Lake Zorinsky. Check in is at 9:30 a.m. and the plunge takes place at 11 a.m. Donations can be made online at firstgiving.com/team/397401.
Anyone interested in joining BPD’s team, called “TEAM BPD & FRIENDS” is welcome, Cox said. He added all of their team’s fundraising efforts, as well as money raised by the Bellevue Special Olympics’ team that German joined, will go directly to the city’s athletes.
Those from BPD became involved with the cause in 2014 when Grubb met Frank Mack at a summer barbecue. Mack, who formerly oversaw the Bellevue Special Olympics as the head of delegation, convinced Grubb to raise funds.
Grubb was no stranger to the Special Olympics as he volunteered with the organization in Pennsylvania for several years while in college. He said it feels good to take time to give back to the community.
Over the years, Grubb said he’s gotten to know many local families who participate Bellevue’s Special Olympics.
“These athletes do a lot to pursue their dreams; these families do a lot,” Grubb said. “So (I’ll do) anything I can do to help.”
Beyond fundraising each year, Grubb attempts to recruit other members of the police department to join his efforts, such as Cox four years ago.
BPD also raises money for the Special Olympics through its annual Cop on Top event. Cox said the department continues to support the Special Olympics because the important cause is nearly entirely funded through donations.
“We try to give back where we can,” Cox said. “This is one of those things that we feel really passionate about — supporting those amazing athletes.”