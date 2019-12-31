Two teenagers were arrested Monday on suspicion of being accessories to first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Omaha man in Bellevue.
A boy, 17, and a girl, 16, were booked into the Douglas County Youth Center following a vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon in Omaha. Bellevue Police Capt. Tim Melvin said Tuesday that the teens are allegedly involved in the shooting death of Randy N. Garcia-Ramos, 19.
Bellevue police officers were called to the area of Columbus Avenue and Denver Street just east of U.S. Highway 75 about 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man down, Melvin said. They located Garcia-Ramos on the ground, and he was pronounced dead.
Family members told police that a blue Toyota Corolla belonging to Garcia-Ramos was missing and believed stolen. Omaha police officers located the Toyota near 23rd and U Streets on Monday and alerted Bellevue police.
Officers watched the vehicle and started a pursuit of the Toyota after the two teens drove away. The teens were apprehended when the Toyota crashed about 4 p.m. Monday near Highway 75 and Q Streets.
The boy, who was driving, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center before being booked into the Douglas County Youth Center. The investigation is ongoing, Melvin said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-STOP.