One Bellevue East High School alumna is spreading awareness on mental health around the community.
Liliana Delgado, a sophomore at Iowa State University and 2017 East graduate, received the Girl Scouts Young Women of Distinction Award for her Gold Award project focusing on self-harm and suicide awareness.
Delgado partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide and East to develop a seminar-style program that touched on educating individuals on mental illness.
“The idea was to tackle self-harm and address other mental health issues as well,” Delgado said.
Delgado, a self-harm survivor, said the project was personal to her.
“There’s a lack of initiative [with mental health issues] in the community,” she said. “It’s not getting a lot of recognition.”
A Girl Scout since she was in kindergarten, Delgado said winning the Gold Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout can receive, was a big achievement.
“It was a really awesome feeling,” she said. “I was surprised. My hard work paid off.”
Delgado serves in the student government and is part of a subcommittee on mental health at ISU. She said she hopes to create more programs and spread awareness on campus.
“I definitely gained a lot of leadership and communication skills in various jobs,” she said.