A Bellevue college student is taking her fight for child vaccines across the country.
Mia Thomas, a Bellevue native and student at Wheaton College in Illinois, will participate in the ONE Power Summit by the ONE Campaign Sunday to Tuesday at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. Thomas was one of 40 students around the U.S. chosen to participate in the event.
The ONE Campaign is an organization targeting global issues such as poverty and preventable diseases. Participants who have shown student leadership and work directly with the ONE Campaigns at their schools are chosen to attend the summit.
This year’s summit will touch on fighting for vaccines for children to combat preventable diseases.
At Wheaton College, Thomas works directly with the ONE Campaign and Gavi, a global vaccine alliance that has helped immunize more than 760 million children, to spread awareness on child vaccines.
“I’m excited to go to Washington, D.C., and to talk to (Nebraska) Rep. Jeff Fortenberry about Gavi, the vaccine alliance,” Thomas said of the event. “I’m excited to just hear from some great activists throughout the country that are doing great work of working to promote the global vaccine alliance and just overall ending extreme poverty.
“When I heard I had the opportunity to go, I was incredibly excited and honored and also felt a sense of responsibility to talk to Rep. Fortenberry.”
Thomas said preventable diseases and child vaccines has been an important topic for her.
“Where you’re born shouldn’t determine how you live, and something simple as a vaccine and diseases being prevented is able to kind of change a child’s entire trajectory in life,” she said.
“When you don’t have childhood illnesses, they’re able to get education, and when the child isn’t sick, parents are able to go to work. Being able to get educated and have parents in a job changes an entire community.”
When educating people on child vaccines, Thomas said it’s important to note the decreasing child mortality rate across the world.
“It’s important to have conversations because it’s proven to be effective, the vaccines are proven to be effective,” she said. “Child mortality has been decreasing worldwide since 1990, and vaccines for preventable diseases part of Gavi are one of the reasons why.”
Thomas said she’s excited to talk with Rep. Fortenberry about this issue.
“It’s just a great opportunity to have one-on-one to say, ‘I’m a constituent, this is what I care about. I care about Gavi and I care about childhood vaccines, and as your constituent, I hope that you care about those, as well,’” she said.
Back at school, Thomas said she’ll continue educating other students on the importance of child vaccinations.
“Currently, being on campus, it’s been great to engage with a variety of students and bring awareness to something that’s not talked about,” she said, “and also seeing how excited students get with engaging with advocacy.”