The mystery of the statue left at Leopard Lanes has been solved.
The statue and many others like it are crafted painstakingly by a man with autism channeling his creativity.
Dillon Colvin said he has been creating the wire statues since 2007 when he was given a school project to create a character from a movie.
“The best one that I like so far is Jack Skeleton from Tim Burton’s film ‘Nightmare Before Christmas,’“ Colvin said.
The Jack Skeleton piece was completed in two weeks.
The time to complete other projects varies depending on the size of what Colvin is trying to create.
Colvin uses two pliers and metal wiring for most of the art projects in his art studio.
He said he has a photographic memory that aids him in his creative process and he is confident he can recreate anything he sees.
His father, Brad Colvin, said Dillon spends a couple hours each night working on his art and showed signs early on of being creative.
“When he was about 5 years old, we could not hold onto any twisty ties, duct tape, electrical tape, anything like that,” Brad said.
Brad said Dillon would take these household items to make art projects, some of which have gone to family members and neighbors.
“Everyone in the neighborhood has art from Dillon,” Brad said.
Dillon always has something going on, Brad said, and has created everything from dragons with 6-foot wingspans to hummingbirds that can fit in the palm of his hand.
Dillon said he has created art for weddings, birthdays, funerals and charity auctions.
“He has donated some things that have gone on to sell for pretty good money,” Brad said. “It’s pretty cool to see that someone appreciates the art.”
Brad found out about the statue left at Leopard Lanes after one of his neighbors saw an article in the Bellevue Leader and called him to confirm it was made by Dillon.
“I called Peggy Swarbrick right away. I wanted to apologize and have him go up to apologize,” Brad said.
Swarbrick is owner of the bowling center on Harvell Drive.
The fear his son did something wrong was quickly washed away when he realized Swarbrick liked the statue and is now using it as a decoration inside the bowling center’s lounge.
Dillon said the work he created makes him feel like “a hard-working machine.”
Brad said he is proud of his son for all the works he has produced.
“Ever since he was a little kid, he’s always seen something in everything he touches and makes things out of it,” Brad said.
“We go down to Florida where he can’t bring his tools on the plane, . . . next thing you know, the beach is his sculpture.”
Dillon has sold his art at different markets, but the demand became too high and took the fun out the process. Brad said Dillon is just happy to be able to give his art to others and make them happy.