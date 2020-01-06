A Bellevue man has been indicted in federal court on suspicion of sending nude photos to the wife of a candidate for Nebraska Legislature in an attempt to blackmail the campaign.
Dennis Sryniawski has been charged in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska with cyberstalking and threats with intent to extort.
Sryniawski is accused of sending threatening and sexually explicit emails to Diane Parris, who was serving as the campaign manager for her husband, Jeff Parris, who sought a spot in the Nebraska Legislature in 2018.
Diane Parris, from La Vista, received emails in October 2018 from a man with whom she was in a relationship more than two decades ago.
The emails demanded that Jeff Parris drop out of the race, contained personal information about Diane and included a nude photo of her. She told The World-Herald she had consented to the photo when it was taken years ago, but not to its distribution.
One email said, “All we are asking, is Quit the Race. Step down from running for State Legislature, Never run for any Political Office again, & All will be Sweet, especially for the ‘Good Life,’ ” according to Diane Parris.
Jeff Parris did not drop out, but he lost his race. The couple reported the emails to the La Vista Police Department and the FBI.
Diane Parris testified last year in support of a state revenge porn law that would make it illegal to share sexually explicit photos of videos with the intent to harass. Nebraska was one of seven states that did not have a law against revenge porn.
The bill she testified for did not pass, but legislators passed another bill in the 2019 session that made revenge porn illegal and a valid basis for a lawsuit.