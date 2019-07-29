A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of their roommate over the weekend.
Michael R. Glaze, 44, turned himself in Monday. He was booked on four charges, including attempted first-degree murder, Bellevue Police Capt. Tim Melvin said.
Angela N. Cuckler, 27, was booked into the Sarpy County Jail on Sunday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Their roommate, Erik Rasmussen, 29, walked into Nebraska Medicine-Bellevue on Saturday night suffering from stab wounds. He was treated for several wounds, including an injury to his head, before being released, Melvin said.
Cuckler, Rasmussen and Glaze lived in an apartment at 1702 Thomas Drive in Bellevue, Melvin said.
Cuckler had been a bus driver for the Bellevue Public Schools since February. She was fired Monday, district spokeswoman Amanda Oliver said. The district is “working with law enforcement as needed,” she said.