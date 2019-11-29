The Bellevue Little Theatre will hold auditions Dec. 15 and 16 at Central Elementary for its upcoming spring musical “Tuck Everlasting.”
Those auditioning need to prepare 16 to 32 bars of music showcasing vocal and storytelling abilities. An accompanist will be provided.
There will be a dance audition in addition to scene work and reading from the script.
Audition times are 7 p.m. on both days. Callbacks if needed will be Dec. 18.
Central Elementary School is located at 510 W. 22nd Ave.
“Tuck Everlasting” is a musical based upon the American children’s novel of the same name by Natalie Babbitt.
It is a the story of a family who drinks water from a magical spring and becomes immortal. When they encounter a young girl who lives in their rural New England town, she becomes friends with one of the sons, who soon offers her the secret to everlasting life.
She then has to decide if she wants to join her new friends in immortality or live out her normal life.
The show will run March 13-29, Fridays-Sundays.
Details of auditions and cast requirements can be found at bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com.