Bellevue Little Theatre will hold auditions for the classic Thornton Wilder play “Our Town” on Sept. 16 and 17. Auditions will consist of reading from the script. No preparation is needed.
“Our Town” is the second production of the BLT’s 51st season.
Cast needs are nine men (two appearing age 16-19), six women (two appearing age 16-19), two either men or women, two boys appearing age 11-14, one girl appearing age 12-13, and one girl or boy age 8-12.
Audition times are Sept. 16 7 p.m. adult roles only, Sept. 17 6:30 p.m. youth roles only, 7:30 p.m. adult roles only.
Callbacks will be Sept.18.
Full details of auditions and cast descriptions can be found at belleuelittletheatre.weebly.com.
Rehearsals will begin on Sept. 21, and the play will run three weekends, Nov. 8-24. Marya Lucca-Thyberg will direct. For information, email luccathyberg@yahoo.com
“Our Town” is a 1938 three-act play by American playwright Thornton Wilder. It tells the story of the fictional American small town of Grover’s Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens.
Throughout, Wilder uses metatheatrical devices, setting the play in the theater where it is being performed. The main character is the stage manager of the theater who addresses the audience, brings in guest lecturers, fields questions from the audience and fills in playing some of the roles.
The play is performed without a set on a mostly bare stage. With a few exceptions, the actors mime actions without the use of props.
The Bellevue Little Theatre is located at 203 W. Mission Ave., in Olde Towne Bellevue.