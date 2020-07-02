The Bellevue Little Theatre has announced its 2020-21 production schedule.
“The Taffetas” Sept. 19 — Oct. 4
Set in a 1950s TV studio, “The Taffetas” is the story of the four singing sisters (Kaye, Peggy, Cheryl and Donna) who are making their national debut appearance on “Spotlight On Music,” a fictitious weekly program on the real-life Dumont Television Network.
The show premiered in 1989.
“Forever Plaid” Sept. 18 — Oct. 3
“Forever Plaid” is written by Stuart Ross and was first performed in New York city in 1989.
The show tells the story of Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie who discover they share a love for music and then get together to become “Forever Plaid.”
On the way to their first big gig, the “Plaids” are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at the moment when their careers and lives end that the story of “Forever Plaid” begins.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Nov. 6 — 22
The show is adapted from the Barbara Robinson novel of the same name and follows the shenanigans of the Herdman siblings, or “the worst kids in the history of the world.” The siblings take over the annual Christmas pageant in a humorous yet heartwarming tale.
“Dial M for Murder” Jan. 15 — 31
Both the screenplay and the successful stage play on which the show was based were written by English playwright Frederick Knott. The play premiered in 1952 on BBC Television.
The show tells the story of Tony Wendice, who married his wife Margot for her money and now plans to murder her for the same reason. He arranges the perfect murder. He blackmails a scoundrel he used to know into strangling her for a fee of one thousand pounds, and arranges a brilliant alibi for himself. Unfortunately for Wendice, the murderer gets murdered and the victim survives.
“Grease” March 12-28
A classic musical story by Jim Jacos and Warren Cassey, “Grease” centers on Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town, and Danny Zuko, the school’s coolest greaser.
The two have a secret summertime romance — but when they get back to school, everything is different. Sandy attempts to navigate the tricky Rydell High School social waters and catch Danny’s attention again, but he is concerned with maintaining his tough-guy reputation.
“The Outsider” May 7-23
A comedy about Ned Newley, a political candidate that doesn’t want to be governor. He’s terrified of public speaking; his poll numbers are impressively bad and seems destined to fail. Political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for ... the worst candidate to ever run for office.
“Temporary Insanity” June 11-27
This show was originally supposed to run next month, but due to concerns surrounding coronavirus, it was postponed until June 2021 as a special engagement.
In this farce, Collyn and Emerson run a marketing firm but haven’t landed a major account. A dinner invitation is extended to a potentially lucrative client who’s in town for one night. However, Emerson’s husband, Ted, has been mistakenly hypnotized and now goes through an entire gestation period every 24 hours.